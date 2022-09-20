Bouquets & brickbats for Andhra Pradesh govt decision to create 692 MEO posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Stater government created 692 Mandal Education Officers’ (MEOs) posts, equivalent to headmaster posts, for administration and monitoring of primary schools. Though several teachers’ unions welcomed the decision, it didn’t go down well with some unions, who decided to challenge the decision in court.

Hailing the decision of the government, YSRC teachers’ federation Bahujan Teachers Association, Democratic Progressive Teachers Association, Rashtriya Upadhyaya Pandit Parishad and Government Teachers Association performed a milk abhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Guntur. “According to GO No 154, art and craft teachers, working under Samagra Shiksha, lost the opportunity for regularisation as full-time employees. Jagan assured to regularise their services,” said Saikam Sivakumari Reddy, State president of AP Work Art and PET Instructors Unity Welfare Association.

State President of Art Craft Unemployed Teachers Association Gopanaboina Yedukondala Rao criticised that the government has always been saying that the posts of craft teachers will be converted into HM and MEOs to avoid the financial burden. He said they had appealed to officials, ministers and government advisor y not to abolish their posts, but the government has cancelled 1,145 posts.

On other hand, the municipal teachers are expressing their concern as there is no allocation to them in 692 new MEO posts.

UNIONS TO MOVE COURT

Craft teachers’ associations have decided to move court questioning the government’s decision to cancel 1,145 craft and other teachers’ posts.

