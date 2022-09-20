Home States Andhra Pradesh

Data theft: Panel to table report in AP Assembly today

The committee, headed by Tiruapti MLA B Karunakar Reddy, submitted the report to Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The House Committee, constituted to probe into the ‘unlawful interception of communications, data theft and illegal transmission, causing infringement of citizens rights during 2016-19’, will table an interim report in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by Tiruapti MLA B Karunakar Reddy, submitted the report to Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday. Jakkampudi Raja, YSRC MLA and a panel member, said the committee has concluded that phone-tapping and theft of data had happened during the TDP regime. “There is a need for an in depth inquiry into the entire episode,” he asserted.

On March 21 this year, the State Assembly took up a discussion after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Naidu-led TDP government had purchased the controversial Pegasus spyware.Following this, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said Banerjee’s assertion warranted an in-depth probe.

