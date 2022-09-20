GOs to withdraw cases revoked, govt tells Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has revoked the nine GOs issued to withdraw cases against elected representatives, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh was informed on Monday. The Home Department made the submission before a bench comprising Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra and Justice Kongara Vijaya Lakshmi.

The court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the government withdrawing cases against certain MLAs and MPs of the ruling YSRC party. Besides, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition was also filed against the withdrawal of cases against Jaggayyapeta MLA Samineni Udayabhanu.

Later, the court took suo motu cognisance of the government orders issued to withdraw cases against MLAs Meka Apparao, Rakshana Nidhi and Chittoor MLA J Srinivasulu. The bench observed that the government was withdrawing cases without the court’s consent, and in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

When the pleas came for hearing, counsel for home department V Maheswar Reddy informed the court that the government had revoked the GOs issued in 2020 and 2021.

Counsel says they will follow SC orders

The Government Orders were issued to withdraw cases against Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini, Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Jaggayyapet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu, Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Nuzvid MLA MV Pratap Apparao, former MP YV Subba Reddy and another leader, Virupakshi Jayachandra Reddy. The counsel maintained that they would follow Supreme Court guidelines while withdrawing cases.

The bench observed that the issue was between the petitioner and the elected representatives and not between the court and the elected representatives.The court said it would only look into the issue of whether due procedures were followed while withdrawing the cases. It is for the courts concerned to issue orders on the withdrawal of cases, the bench said.The bench directed the government to place the submission in the form of a memo and posted the matter for hearing on October 13.

