Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC stays probe against Mohan Babu, sons

Chandragiri police registered a case against Mohan Babu and his sons for staging a protest in violation of the election code in 2019, when N Chandrababu Naidu was the CM.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AP High Court on Monday issued an interim stay on the case investigation against Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions chairman M Mohan Babu and CEOs M Vishnu and M Manoj with regard to violation of election code.

Chandragiri police registered a case against Mohan Babu and his sons for staging a protest in violation of the election code in 2019, when N Chandrababu Naidu was the CM. They staged the protest against non-clearance of dues under the fee reimbursement scheme.

Now, the Tirupati Fourth Additional Court is hearing the case against them. Mohan Babu and his sons filed a quash petition against the case. Justice N Jayasurya issued the interim stay for six weeks on the proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions Mohan Babu
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp