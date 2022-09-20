HC stays probe against Mohan Babu, sons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AP High Court on Monday issued an interim stay on the case investigation against Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions chairman M Mohan Babu and CEOs M Vishnu and M Manoj with regard to violation of election code.

Chandragiri police registered a case against Mohan Babu and his sons for staging a protest in violation of the election code in 2019, when N Chandrababu Naidu was the CM. They staged the protest against non-clearance of dues under the fee reimbursement scheme.

Now, the Tirupati Fourth Additional Court is hearing the case against them. Mohan Babu and his sons filed a quash petition against the case. Justice N Jayasurya issued the interim stay for six weeks on the proceedings.

