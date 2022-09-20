Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP members suspended again for disrupting Assembly proceedings

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP members for the day when they continued to protest despite his request to go back to their seats.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For the third consecutive day of the Assembly session, TDP members were suspended for disrupting the House proceedings.  The TDP MLAs staged a protest demanding a discussion on agriculture when the House resumed after the lunch break.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP members for the day when they continued to protest despite his request to go back to their seats. Later, the Speaker said the TDP members seemed to be coming to the Assembly with a preoccupied mind to disrupt the House proceedings and their behaviour was highly irresponsible.

“People should know how the TDP MLAs are behaving in the House. Hence, we are maintaining restraint. This type of behaviour is an insult to the House. There is a need for the House to take a call on what should be done,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Assembly TDP MLA
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp