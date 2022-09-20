TDP members suspended again for disrupting Assembly proceedings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive day of the Assembly session, TDP members were suspended for disrupting the House proceedings. The TDP MLAs staged a protest demanding a discussion on agriculture when the House resumed after the lunch break.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP members for the day when they continued to protest despite his request to go back to their seats. Later, the Speaker said the TDP members seemed to be coming to the Assembly with a preoccupied mind to disrupt the House proceedings and their behaviour was highly irresponsible.

“People should know how the TDP MLAs are behaving in the House. Hence, we are maintaining restraint. This type of behaviour is an insult to the House. There is a need for the House to take a call on what should be done,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive day of the Assembly session, TDP members were suspended for disrupting the House proceedings. The TDP MLAs staged a protest demanding a discussion on agriculture when the House resumed after the lunch break. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP members for the day when they continued to protest despite his request to go back to their seats. Later, the Speaker said the TDP members seemed to be coming to the Assembly with a preoccupied mind to disrupt the House proceedings and their behaviour was highly irresponsible. “People should know how the TDP MLAs are behaving in the House. Hence, we are maintaining restraint. This type of behaviour is an insult to the House. There is a need for the House to take a call on what should be done,” he said.