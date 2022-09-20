Tiger returns to Vizianagaram district, kills two cattle

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The elusive tiger took a detour to Vizianagaram district from Parvathipuram-Manyam, where it was spotted two days ago, and killed two cattle near Ravivalasa village in Badangi mandal on Monday. Forest officials reached the spot and recorded pug marks and started the procedure to disburse compensation to the owners of cattle.

The tiger on the prowl has been giving sleepless nights to the residents and forest officials in the district for the past four months by continuous attacks on the cattle. At least 12 cattle were killed and several other cattle sustained injuries in the tiger’s attacks in the district so far. The residents of several villages are afraid to venture into fields alone.

Though the people of Vizianagaram district heaved sigh of relief as the elusive tiger had gone to Parvathipuram-Manyam district, it again took a detour to Vizianagaram. Forest officials sounded a high alert in surrounding villages through megaphone. Meanwhile, people allege that there are no concrete efforts from forest officials to catch the tiger. They demanded that the forest officials catch the tiger instead of disbursing compensation to the dead cattle.

