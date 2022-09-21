3,118 procedures under Aarogyasri from October 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 3,118 medical procedures will come under the ambit of YSR Aarogyasri Scheme from October 5 and the family doctor concept will be implemented in village clinics from October 15, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Concluding the short discussion on ‘Vidya Vaidyam - Nadu Nedu’ in the State Assembly on Tuesday, he said the situation in government hospitals was very poor when we came to power. Most of the government hospitals were in a dilapidated condition. AP does not have tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru with super-speciality and multi-speciality hospitals for tertiary medical care post bifurcation. “Our emphasis is on improvement of medical infrastructure in the State so that the common man is not made to suffer. Our focus is on revival of Aarogyasri. Unfortunately, the health scheme was diluted by the subsequent governments,” he said.

Elaborating further, Jagan said he donned the role of a doctor to treat the sick medical infrastructure in the State. All the dues left pending by the previous government to the Aarogyasri network hospitals, which amounted to Rs 680 crore were cleared without any bias.People with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh are made eligible for YSR Aarogyasri, which saw 95% of families in the State come under the ambit of the scheme. The number of procedures too has been increased in a phased manner from 1,059, he said.

Jagan said to revamp and strengthen government hospital infrastructure, development works worth `16,255 crore were taken up under the Nadu-Nedu. Out of the total 11,888 works, 4,851 works have been completed so far. The government has come up with YSR Village Clinics and the concept of family doctor.

Village Clinics and PHCs take care of preventive medicine while CHCs, area and district hospitals take care of curative treatment. Every mandal will have four doctors and two ambulances with one doctor and an ambulance touring villages. Of the total 10,032 village clinics proposed, 3,673 have been ready and Rs 1,692 crore has been spent. The project will be completed by the end of the year. Staff recruitment will be done by October 15, he added.

