7th edition of Vizag Navy Marathon on November 13

VISAKHAPATNAM: The seventh edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, a flagship event as part of Navy Day Celebrations of the Eastern Naval Command, will take place on November 13. Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Commodore Naresh Warikoo, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Visakhapatnam, said the official mascot of Vizag Navy Marathon is Bucky, which represents a leap of courage and also the official animal of AP. The marathon has four categories: a full marathon of 42.19 kilometres, a half marathon of 21.1 km, 10 km and a 5-km run. Rs 10 lakh cash prize will be given to the winners.