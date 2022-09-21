Home States Andhra Pradesh

7th edition of Vizag Navy Marathon on November 13

The seventh edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, a flagship event as part of Navy Day Celebrations of the Eastern Naval Command, will take place on  November 13.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The seventh edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, a flagship event as part of Navy Day Celebrations of the Eastern Naval Command, will take place on  November 13.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Commodore Naresh Warikoo, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Visakhapatnam, said the official mascot of Vizag Navy Marathon is Bucky, which represents a leap of courage and also the official animal of AP.

The marathon has four categories: a full marathon of 42.19 kilometres, a half marathon of 21.1 km, 10 km and a 5-km run. Rs 10 lakh cash prize will be given to the winners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navy Day Celebrations Vizag Navy Marathon Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp