Now, scan QR code in Tirumala to get directions

The TTD set up QR codes in various locations in the temple city such as bus stands and other public places.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Hereafter, devotees thronging Tirumala from different parts of the country, speaking different languages, need not have to struggle to get proper directions, as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has come out with a pilgrim-friendly initiative.

The TTD set up QR codes in various locations in the temple city such as bus stands and other public places. All the devotees have to do is to scan the QR code using their smartphones and they will get instant directions to over 40 locations in Tirumala, including CRO, additional EO Office, all cottages, rest houses, laddu counters, Vaikuntam queue complex, Vigilance office, hospitals, museum, mutts, Mada streets, police station, luggage and mobile storage units and others.

The new facility will help the devotees reach the required destination with ease.Usually, people from other States, especially those from Northern and Eastern States, find it difficult to seek details from others due to language barrier.  TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy conducted a trial run of the new QR code facility in his camp office on Tuesday. The facility will be initially piloted on Srivari Sevaks who render free services in helping devotees at different places in Tirumala.

The TTD EO lauded the new initiative which is useful for the devotees to a great extent.The EO also instructed officials to pilot the QR code facility during the ensuing annual festival, which will be of a great help to the devotees.

