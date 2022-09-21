Rs 137 crore for Mangalagiri-Tadepalli infra works

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several development works under the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) limits are set to gain pace as the State government has allotted Rs 137 crore to the civic body.Following the announcement of the capital in Amaravati and the establishment of AIIMS and government offices, the area has witnessed a rise in population in the past few years.

Following this, the State government in January 2021 merged as many as 11 gram panchayats, including Nowluru, Atmakur, Yerrabalem, Bethapudi, Chinakakani, Peda Vadlapudi, Nidamarru, Nutakki, Kaza, China Vadlapudi and Ramachandrapuram to form Mangalagiri municipality. Tadepalli municipality was constituted with the amalgamation of 10 panchayats—Kolanukonda, Kunchanapalle, Undavalli, Gundimeda, Chirravuru, Mellempudi, Ippattam, Penumaka, Praturu and Vaddeswaram.

In March 2021, the municipal administration and urban development department issued an order merging Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities to form Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation, which emerged as the second largest municipal corporation after the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) with an area of 194.41 square km and 2.53 lakh voters. Meanwhile, taking note of insufficient facilities and lack of development, local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy along with MTMC officials sent various proposals to the government. Following this, a government order was released a few days back allotting Rs 137 crore for the development works.

With these funds, as many as 102 CC roads with Rs 29 crore, 94 CC drains with Rs 29.87 crore, 67 BT roads with Rs 54.86 crore, road widening works and construction of 4.5 MLD water tanks will be taken up.Rama Krishna Reddy said the State government is committed to the development of the Mangalagiri and Tadepalli regions. Special focus will be laid on improving drinking water, internal roads, drainage management and developing Mangalagiri and Tadepalli into model towns. Necessary action will be taken to began the construction works at the earliest, he said and assured that the face of the region will be changed in the next two years.

