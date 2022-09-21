Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely in north, south coast in Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rains occurred at several places in  coastal districts of the state and one or two places in Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday.  

Published: 21st September 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

IMD warns of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places across Andhra Pradesh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Light to moderate rains occurred at several places in  coastal districts of the state and one or two places in Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday. The Southwest Monsoon has been weak over Rayalaseema. Highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Ichapuram of Srikakulam district, Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district and Palakoderu of West Godavari district.

According to the India Meteorological Department,  thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north and south coastal districts on Wednesday.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places. No adverse weather warning was issued for the Rayalaseema region. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts and at one or two places in Rayalaseema.

