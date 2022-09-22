Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB awaits permission from Centre to question IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

The AG said Rao had facilitated undue favours for his son’s company Akasam Advanced Systems set up for the purchase of security equipment.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advocate General S Sriram, representing ACB, on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the probe into the alleged role of IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao in purchase of security equipment when he was the Intelligence chief is still on. To question Rao, permission from the Centre is needed and they are awaiting the same. Charge sheet in the case will be filed soon, he said.

The AG said Rao had facilitated undue favours for his son’s company Akasam Advanced Systems set up for the purchase of security equipment. Rao had brought pressure on other officials to get signatures on the related files. Some officials gave their statements in this regard to the ACB. Details of the probe will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover, he said.In March, Rao who is at present suspended, filed a petition in the HC to quash the ACB case filed against him.

