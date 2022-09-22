Andhra Pradesh HC bench stays order cancelling test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court issued an interim stay on the single judge orders cancelling the written test held for recruiting assistant engineers in the AP Land Survey and Land Records Services. The single bench judge has earlier ordered the AP Public Services Commission to conduct the examination in Telugu language also.

The APPSC in October 2021 has issued a notification to fill 190 posts of assistant engineers and examination was held. However, some aspirants moved the court saying that the examination paper was in English. The single bench judge found fault with APPSC for not providing the examination paper in Telugu and directed the Commission to conduct the examination again.

VIJAYAWADA: The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court issued an interim stay on the single judge orders cancelling the written test held for recruiting assistant engineers in the AP Land Survey and Land Records Services. The single bench judge has earlier ordered the AP Public Services Commission to conduct the examination in Telugu language also. The APPSC in October 2021 has issued a notification to fill 190 posts of assistant engineers and examination was held. However, some aspirants moved the court saying that the examination paper was in English. The single bench judge found fault with APPSC for not providing the examination paper in Telugu and directed the Commission to conduct the examination again.