Andhra Pradesh language commission chief quits

Lakshmi Prasad said it was TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu who stalled Bharat Ratna for NTR.  

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (File Photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government’s action of renaming NTRUHS after YSR has triggered protests across the State. Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has announced his resignation to the post to protest against renaming of the university.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Lakshmi Prasad said he quit all the three posts of Language Commission as the decision to change the name of NTRUHS was not correct.Even Rajasekhara Reddy’s soul would not appreciate the decision, he said. Lakshmi Prasad said it was TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu who stalled Bharat Ratna for NTR.  

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave him a lot of respect. However, the decision to change the name of the health university was very unfortunate. It caused a lot of pain to him. Hence, he quit all the government posts, Lakshmi Prasad added.

