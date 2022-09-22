It hurt self-respect of Telugus: AP oppostion leader Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to know how former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was connected to NTR University of Health Sciences, which was established in 1986, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu felt that deleting the name of NTR from the university is nothing but hurting the self-respect of Telugus.

Chairing the programme wherein the TDP BC wing and the Empowerment Committee took oath here on Wednesday, Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of uttering only blatant lies and asked in which way the renaming of NTR Health University helps the State.

“Had I thought of changing the names in such a manner, the name of YSR Horticulture University would not have been retained and the name of Kadapa district too would have been changed,” he asserted.Jagan can set up a steel plant in Kadapa and construct an irrigation project and name them after his father. But it is not correct to rename the university established several decades ago,” he opined.

Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP will certainly come back to power and then the university will again be renamed after NTR. The TDP chief pointed out that no successive Chief Minister, including YSR, never thought of changing the name of the university, which acquired national recognition.

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to know how former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was connected to NTR University of Health Sciences, which was established in 1986, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu felt that deleting the name of NTR from the university is nothing but hurting the self-respect of Telugus. Chairing the programme wherein the TDP BC wing and the Empowerment Committee took oath here on Wednesday, Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of uttering only blatant lies and asked in which way the renaming of NTR Health University helps the State. “Had I thought of changing the names in such a manner, the name of YSR Horticulture University would not have been retained and the name of Kadapa district too would have been changed,” he asserted.Jagan can set up a steel plant in Kadapa and construct an irrigation project and name them after his father. But it is not correct to rename the university established several decades ago,” he opined. Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP will certainly come back to power and then the university will again be renamed after NTR. The TDP chief pointed out that no successive Chief Minister, including YSR, never thought of changing the name of the university, which acquired national recognition.