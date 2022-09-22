Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri temple pond in Andhra Pradesh to get a facelift with Rs 1.5 crore

The temple officials will discuss the construction plan during the next temple trust meeting and start works.

YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pedda Koneru at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri is all set to a facelift as the Endowments department has allotted Rs 1 crore for the development of the pond.The pond is used to perform special pujas at Anjaneya Swamy temple located in the centre. On every Vasihaka Pournami, the temple authorities used to conduct teppotsavam on a grand note.

Devotees from across the district used to visit the temple and offer special prayers. However, the koneru is in a dilapidated state due to years of negligence. Teppotsavam was not conducted for the past few years. MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who visited the temple, has sent special requests to the endowments department to take necessary action to develop the pond.

The department officials have approved the proposals and allotted Rs 1 crore. Along with this, the temple authorities have also allotted Rs 50 lakh for the development of the pond. The temple officials will discuss the construction plan during the next temple trust meeting and start works.

