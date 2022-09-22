TDP MLAs suspended on fifth day of session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLAs were suspended on the fifth and final day of the Assembly session on Wednesday. Denouncing the government move to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences after former chief minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy, the TDP MLAs climbed the Podium and raised ‘Johar NTR’ slogans.

Even as Speaker Tammineni Sitaram repeatedly appealed to them to go back to their chairs, they remained adamant. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved the motion for the TDP members’ suspension and the Speaker suspended them for the day.Taking exception to the unruly behaviour of the TDP MLAs, the Speaker underscored the need for taking stern action against them and referred the matter to the Privilege Committee.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLAs were suspended on the fifth and final day of the Assembly session on Wednesday. Denouncing the government move to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences after former chief minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy, the TDP MLAs climbed the Podium and raised ‘Johar NTR’ slogans. Even as Speaker Tammineni Sitaram repeatedly appealed to them to go back to their chairs, they remained adamant. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved the motion for the TDP members’ suspension and the Speaker suspended them for the day.Taking exception to the unruly behaviour of the TDP MLAs, the Speaker underscored the need for taking stern action against them and referred the matter to the Privilege Committee.