APSRTC to run 4,500 special buses to clear Dasara rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 10 electric buses will be operated between Tirupati and Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams from September 27 and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off the buses, said APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Speaking to the media at the RTC House here on Thursday, Tirumala Rao said steps are being taken to roll out 100 electric buses in the State by December. Informing about the operation of special buses for Dasara, he said the RTC will run 4,500 special buses from September 26 to October 9 to meet the festival rush. No additional fare will be collected in the special buses. A 24x7 call centre has been set up and passengers can contact the RTC authorities on phone No 0866-2570005 for any queries or complaints.

The RTC MD said the special buses will be operated to Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru apart from covering major cities in the State, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Tuni, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, Srisailam, Markapuram, Ongole and Nellore. Of the total, 2,100 buses will be operated from September 29 to October 4, while the remaining 2,400 buses will be run from October 5 to 7. Passengers can buy tickets by e-payment apps and debit and credit cards.

Tirumala Rao said arrangements are being made to operate 419 buses to Vijayawada from various districts for the convenience of devotees visiting Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Durga. The RTC is also planning to introduce STAR LINER non-AC buses in a phased manner from Dasara. As many as 62 buses will be introduced on an experimental basis. Based on the response, the number of bus services will be increased, he said.On wage revision, the RTC MD said the employees will be paid the new PRC. Around 2,000 employees who have been promoted, will be paid the increased wages only after the approval of their promotions.

No fare hike

2,100 buses from September 29 to Oct 4

2,400 buses from October 5 to 7

No increase in fare in RTC special buses

Passengers can buy tickets by e-payment apps and debit and credit cards

RTC call centre No: 0866-2570005

