German firm sets up spices, seafood testing lab in Visakhapatnam

The company also caters to food quality assurance services from its locations in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TUV SUD South Asia, a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany has inaugurated its enhanced and ultramodern seafood, spices and commodity testing lab in Visakhapatnam. The facility will provide chemical and microbiological testing solutions and cater to globally recognised certification requirements, including BRC, HACCP and ISO 22000.

This will help achieve traceability across key markets and act as a quality gate between manufacturers, suppliers and buyers. The company already has a seafood testing laboratory in Vizag, which has been meeting the testing and inspection requirements of domestic and export markets for over seven years. The lab has now started operating at a new site with enhanced scope and capacities and will focus on further reducing turnaround times.

“Over the years, we as a company have continuously invested in building infrastructure and local expertise to meet the ever-evolving needs of the food industry. We look forward to continuing to drive sustainable growth and progress through risk mitigation, quality and safety improvement and efficiency gains across the value chain,” said Niranjan Nadkarni, CEO South Asia, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa Region of TUV SUD.The company also caters to food quality assurance services from its locations in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

