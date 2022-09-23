Governor not aware of introduction of bill on renaming UHS: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Telugu Desam delegation, led by the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, and requested his intervention in renaming of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences after former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, which it termed ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘anti-people’.

Speaking to mediaperons after meeting the Governor, the Opposition Leader stated that the bill to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences was introduced in the Assembly even without the knowledge of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the varsity. Naidu said the TDP urged the Governor to reject the bill. Terming the legislation to rename the university illegal, he said it was highly unethical and irrelevant and thus they made an appeal to the Governor to reject it.

What was the need for the YSRC government to bring in a legislation in such a hurry, he asked and said the TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao had created history by establishing the UHS in 1986 for bringing all the medical colleges in the State under its purview. The university was named after NTR as he brought in radical changes in the medical education, Naidu observed.

In the past 24 years, several thousands of students obtained medical degrees from the colleges affiliated to the university, he said and pointed out that of the total medical colleges in the State, three private and five government institutions, were established during the TDP regime.During the three-and-a-half-year YSRC rule, permission has been granted only to three colleges and the construction of these colleges has not been completed yet, he said.

Stating that he has never seen a CM like Jagan Mohan Reddy, who always utters blatant lies, Naidu said Jagan has taken even the Assembly for a ride. Though the TDP struggled a lot to get the AIMS to the State, the CM did not bother to supply water to it, Naidu alleged.He said YSRC leaders should feel ashamed to draw a comparison between YSR and a tall personality like NTR. Naidu also briefed the Governor about the poor financial condition of the State and how cases were being booked against leaders of the Opposition parties when they questioned the government on public issues.

