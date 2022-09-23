Kuppam set to accord grand welcome to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR ‘Why Not 175/175’ and ‘Target Kuppam’ are some of the slogans coined to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his maiden visit to the Assembly segment represented by TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu to release the third tranche of YSR Cheyutha on Friday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit under the aegis of Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Under the Cheyutha Scheme, women in the age group of 45-60 years belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority sections will get a benefit of Rs 18,750 per annum. Of the total 26,39,703 women beneficiaries, 1,00,685 are in Chittoor district.

YSRC leaders, led by Kuppam party incharge and MLC KRJ Bharat, have left no stone unturned to ensure the success of Jagan’s public meeting at Animiganipalle. In fact, YSRC leaders have decided to make the event a show of strength in the home constituency of Naidu.

Speaking to the media, Bharat said they sent proposals to the State government for the all-round development of Kuppam. As part of measures to ensure the development of Kuppam, it has been made a separate revenue division. The major panchayat has also been upgraded as a municipality. The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 66 crore for various development works in Kuppam municipality.

“We have planned to develop Kuppam as a horticulture hub, besides providing livelihood to hundreds of people in the region. The YSRC government is set to develop Kuppam in a big way,” Bharat said.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, MPs PV Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa, Collector M Hari Narayanan and SP Y Rishanth Reddy visited the public meeting venue at Animiganipalle and inspected arrangements.

Jagan will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated office complex in Kuppam during his visit. Various development works, including CC roads, drains, water supply distribution network, street lights, four community halls and two parks have been sanctioned for the town. A new municipal office building is under construction. Following a ban on vinyl flex banners, YSRC leaders in Kuppam have taken measures to avoid them in welcoming the Chief Minister.

Posters of Jagan in different poses have been set up on the way leading to the public meeting venue. “Jagan will be visiting Kuppam constituency for the fist time after becoming the Chief Minister. We are welcoming our leader on a grand note. No one in the constituency is ready to believe the words of Naidu. The TDP chief has done nothing for the segment during his regime as CM. Within three years, Jagan has taken up several programmes for the all-round development of Kuppam. Jagan has set a target of winning 175/175 seats in 2024 elections. It will start from Kuppam itself,” said Resco Chairman and YSRC leader GS Sendil.

Further, a team of officials, led by Tirupati Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and SP P Parameswara Reddy, inspected arrangements at Tirupati airport for the CM’s visit.

CHITTOOR ‘Why Not 175/175’ and ‘Target Kuppam’ are some of the slogans coined to welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his maiden visit to the Assembly segment represented by TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu to release the third tranche of YSR Cheyutha on Friday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit under the aegis of Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Under the Cheyutha Scheme, women in the age group of 45-60 years belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority sections will get a benefit of Rs 18,750 per annum. Of the total 26,39,703 women beneficiaries, 1,00,685 are in Chittoor district. YSRC leaders, led by Kuppam party incharge and MLC KRJ Bharat, have left no stone unturned to ensure the success of Jagan’s public meeting at Animiganipalle. In fact, YSRC leaders have decided to make the event a show of strength in the home constituency of Naidu. Speaking to the media, Bharat said they sent proposals to the State government for the all-round development of Kuppam. As part of measures to ensure the development of Kuppam, it has been made a separate revenue division. The major panchayat has also been upgraded as a municipality. The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 66 crore for various development works in Kuppam municipality. “We have planned to develop Kuppam as a horticulture hub, besides providing livelihood to hundreds of people in the region. The YSRC government is set to develop Kuppam in a big way,” Bharat said. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, MPs PV Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa, Collector M Hari Narayanan and SP Y Rishanth Reddy visited the public meeting venue at Animiganipalle and inspected arrangements. Jagan will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated office complex in Kuppam during his visit. Various development works, including CC roads, drains, water supply distribution network, street lights, four community halls and two parks have been sanctioned for the town. A new municipal office building is under construction. Following a ban on vinyl flex banners, YSRC leaders in Kuppam have taken measures to avoid them in welcoming the Chief Minister. Posters of Jagan in different poses have been set up on the way leading to the public meeting venue. “Jagan will be visiting Kuppam constituency for the fist time after becoming the Chief Minister. We are welcoming our leader on a grand note. No one in the constituency is ready to believe the words of Naidu. The TDP chief has done nothing for the segment during his regime as CM. Within three years, Jagan has taken up several programmes for the all-round development of Kuppam. Jagan has set a target of winning 175/175 seats in 2024 elections. It will start from Kuppam itself,” said Resco Chairman and YSRC leader GS Sendil. Further, a team of officials, led by Tirupati Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and SP P Parameswara Reddy, inspected arrangements at Tirupati airport for the CM’s visit.