Meet housing targets, develop infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that top priority is being given to housing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to realise the set targets in construction of houses. Special emphasis should be laid on the districts which are lagging behind in implementing the housing schemes, and construction of houses in Agency areas, he said.

Making it clear that development of basic infrastructure should be completed in Jagananna Colonies by that time the construction of houses is completed, he said there should be no compromise on provision of amenities.

Holding a review meeting with the housing, revenue, municipal administration and urban development and tribal development officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed them to chalk out action plans to ensure timely completion of infrastructure development works in Jagananna Colonies. The officials informed him that housing works worth Rs 4,318 crore have been executed so far this fiscal.

A total of 15.6 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the first phase and 5.56 lakh units in the second phase. The works will be expedited once rains recede. Works under Option 3 of the housing scheme are going on at a brisk pace. On TIDCO houses, they officials told him that the houses will be handed over to beneficiaries by December. Special emphasis has been laid on provision of basic amenities to TIDCO houses, they informed.

The Chief Minister urged the officials to create an awareness among beneficiaries on proper maintenance of houses. On sanction of house-site pattas in 90 days, they said 96,800 beneficiaries have been given pattas so far and another 1.07 applications are being cleared.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, Jagan said a special officer should be appointed to monitor the administration of gurukuls, BC, SC, ST and minorities welfare hostels. Standard Operating Procedures should be evolved for maintenance of welfare hostels on sound lines, besides developing an App.

Menu in hostels should be changed on a daily basis to provide nutritious food to students. All hostels should have internet facility and doctors should regularly visit the hostels to monitor the health of students. An App should be developed for this purpose. Vacancies in hostels should be identified and filled up on a priority basis, Jagan instructed.

Rs 4,318 cr spent on housing

Officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that housing works worth Rs 4,318 crore have been executed so far this fiscal. A total of 15.6 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the first phase and 5.56 lakh units in the second phase.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that top priority is being given to housing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to realise the set targets in construction of houses. Special emphasis should be laid on the districts which are lagging behind in implementing the housing schemes, and construction of houses in Agency areas, he said. Making it clear that development of basic infrastructure should be completed in Jagananna Colonies by that time the construction of houses is completed, he said there should be no compromise on provision of amenities. Holding a review meeting with the housing, revenue, municipal administration and urban development and tribal development officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed them to chalk out action plans to ensure timely completion of infrastructure development works in Jagananna Colonies. The officials informed him that housing works worth Rs 4,318 crore have been executed so far this fiscal. A total of 15.6 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the first phase and 5.56 lakh units in the second phase. The works will be expedited once rains recede. Works under Option 3 of the housing scheme are going on at a brisk pace. On TIDCO houses, they officials told him that the houses will be handed over to beneficiaries by December. Special emphasis has been laid on provision of basic amenities to TIDCO houses, they informed. The Chief Minister urged the officials to create an awareness among beneficiaries on proper maintenance of houses. On sanction of house-site pattas in 90 days, they said 96,800 beneficiaries have been given pattas so far and another 1.07 applications are being cleared. Reviewing Nadu-Nedu, Jagan said a special officer should be appointed to monitor the administration of gurukuls, BC, SC, ST and minorities welfare hostels. Standard Operating Procedures should be evolved for maintenance of welfare hostels on sound lines, besides developing an App. Menu in hostels should be changed on a daily basis to provide nutritious food to students. All hostels should have internet facility and doctors should regularly visit the hostels to monitor the health of students. An App should be developed for this purpose. Vacancies in hostels should be identified and filled up on a priority basis, Jagan instructed. Rs 4,318 cr spent on housing Officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that housing works worth Rs 4,318 crore have been executed so far this fiscal. A total of 15.6 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the first phase and 5.56 lakh units in the second phase.