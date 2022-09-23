NTR a social doctor, asserts BJP leader Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tell the exact reason for changing the name of NTR University of Health Sciences.VSpeaking to mediapersons here, she said it was not correct on the part of Jagan, who says he has a lot of respect for NTR, to rename NTRUHS after his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

She termed the renaming of NTRUHS an insult to the former chief minister who initiated several reforms. She described her father as a social doctor as he strived for the economic uplift of the poor. Several welfare schemes launched by NTR are still being implemented now under different names, she said.

Purandeswari said the BJP launched Praja Poru Yatra to highlight the retrograde and anti-people policies of the YSRC regime. The Centre has sought details from the State with regard to diversion of SC and ST sub-plan funds. The people are keenly observing the happenings in the State. They will teach a lesson to the ruling dispensation for its anti-people policies, she said.

State BJP vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said it was not correct to change the names of institutions whenever there is a change of government. “Will they change Andhra Pradesh as Jagan Andhra Pradesh, Rushikonda as Jagan Rushikonda?” he asked.

Renaming will not affect NTR status: Jr NTR

NTR grandson and actor Junior NTR reacted to renaming of the University of Health Sciences on Twitter. He stated that both NTR and YSR are great leaders. Changing the name of one with the name of other will not bring fame to former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Change in the name of University of Health Sciences will neither affect NTR status in the history nor will remove his memories from the hearts of Telugu people, Junior NTR tweeted.

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tell the exact reason for changing the name of NTR University of Health Sciences.VSpeaking to mediapersons here, she said it was not correct on the part of Jagan, who says he has a lot of respect for NTR, to rename NTRUHS after his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. She termed the renaming of NTRUHS an insult to the former chief minister who initiated several reforms. She described her father as a social doctor as he strived for the economic uplift of the poor. Several welfare schemes launched by NTR are still being implemented now under different names, she said. Purandeswari said the BJP launched Praja Poru Yatra to highlight the retrograde and anti-people policies of the YSRC regime. The Centre has sought details from the State with regard to diversion of SC and ST sub-plan funds. The people are keenly observing the happenings in the State. They will teach a lesson to the ruling dispensation for its anti-people policies, she said. State BJP vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said it was not correct to change the names of institutions whenever there is a change of government. “Will they change Andhra Pradesh as Jagan Andhra Pradesh, Rushikonda as Jagan Rushikonda?” he asked. Renaming will not affect NTR status: Jr NTR NTR grandson and actor Junior NTR reacted to renaming of the University of Health Sciences on Twitter. He stated that both NTR and YSR are great leaders. Changing the name of one with the name of other will not bring fame to former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Change in the name of University of Health Sciences will neither affect NTR status in the history nor will remove his memories from the hearts of Telugu people, Junior NTR tweeted.