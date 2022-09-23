Home States Andhra Pradesh

Repair works of KORGR gates begin

Published: 23rd September 2022 03:35 AM

Reservoir

Representational image.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The repair works of Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir’s (KORGR) three damaged spillway gates were started on Thursday. The repair works will be completed in a week and water  for the seasonal crops can be supplied soon, officials said.  

Mechanical Engineering experts of the state water resource department inspected the works. The KORGR project, with 15 spillway gates, has a srorage capacity of 3.87 TMC. On August 31, the 3rd Spillway gate gadders were damaged and iron sheet was broken and washed away in the floods. Earlier, 6th and 7th spillway gates got damaged.

“The reservoir has around 1.75 TMC water and it will cater both the drinking / irrigation water needs for about 56 days. We have Nagarjuna Sagar Project water supplies up to March-end. So, there is no problem in supplying irrigation water for the next season” Project Executive Engineer (EE) N Murali Mohan told TNIE.

Comments

