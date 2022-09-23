Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to set up shed for dry flower tech items

Besides, household products like paper weights, key chains, table calendars and pendants have also been a hit.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As demand for artefacts made using dry flower technology (DFT) has been on the rise, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to construct a permanent shed at Citrus Research Station for manufacturing them. Portraits of Hindu deities are made using flowers and garlands used in TTD-run temples. Besides, household products like paper weights, key chains, table calendars and pendants have also been a hit.

TTD and Dr YSR Horticultural University signed an MoU on September 13, 2021 to make use of the used flowers of TTD-run temples and provide dry flower technology.As many as 340 women were given training from September 28, 2021. So far, the women have made 22,219 portraits of A4 size and 850 other artefacts, all worth Rs 1.19 crore.  The TTD has spent Rs 88 lakh on equipment. The artefacts are available at TTD information centres in Tirumala, local temples at Tirupati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Chennai.

Architecture workshop

Lauding the talent of students of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture on Thursday, EO AV Dharma Reddy called upon them to enhance their skills to protect and sustain the traditional art for the future generations. He was addressing a three-day workshop, where exponents, sthapathis from across the States of South India participated.

