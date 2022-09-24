11 global firms ready to invest in AP tourism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 11 international manufacturers, designers and operators of amusement, theme and water parks have expressed their willingness to develop tourism in the State, said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Chairman Dr Arimanda Varaprasad Reddy.

Speaking about his trip to the Europe Expo 2022 of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in London from September 12 to 15 to the media here on Friday, the APTDC Chairman said over 500 manufactures and operators of amusement parks and recreational centres took part in it.

During his four-day visit, he welcomed several manufacturers and explained the opportunities in AP to invest in the tourism sector, incentives and support available from the new tourism policy, availability of land banks, long seacoast, scenic locations, religious and historical places for setting up tourism projects.

“In addition, we have discussed different models of cooperation to bring more international players and invest in the State thus giving a boost to tourism. As many as 11 renowned companies have expressed their interest,” he explained.

He further said Intamin Worldwide (Switzerland), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of amusement rides and monorails, has evinced interest to be part of the Sky Tower project in Vizag with an investment of Rs 100 crore as a joint-venture, besides discussing monorail project in Tirupati.

Polin group of Turkey will be part of the tunnel aquarium project coming up in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Germany based Huss Park Attractions will arrange suppliers’ credit to entrepreneurs for setting up amusement parks.

Aerodium of Canada has given its consent to be part of the sky-diving project at Gandikota, while Aerophile of France is ready for a tethered gas balloon project carrying 30 persons at a time in Araku Valley. NevePlast from Italy has agreed to provide equipment for winter sports. Xtremeventures of France evinced interest in a world-class adventure park in AP and DOF of Turkey is ready to construct flying theatres, dome theatres in the high-end media-based simulators sector. Canada-based Whitewater West has come forward to set up large water park projects, he said.

“Another Switzerland based company ‘Attraction!’ is keen on bringing various projects to Visakhapatnam, including the Telugu museum on Kailasagiri Hills. Other companies like Concept 1900 from France and Delta Strike of New Zealand have expressed readiness to be part of the development plans,” the APTDC chief said.

