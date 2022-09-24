Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bar Association to boycott duties from today demanding high court in Kurnool

Kurnool District Bar Association president MR Krishna presided over the meeting and said the high court should be established in Kurnool to honour the Sribagh Pact.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool District Bar Association on Friday has resolved to boycott duties across the district from September 24 to 30, demanding the immediate shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool from Amaravati.

The decision was taken during a general body meeting held at the Bar Association Office on the district court premises. They further resolved to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kolimigundla on September 28 during his visit and submit a representation.

Kurnool District Bar Association president MR Krishna presided over the meeting and said the high court should be established in Kurnool to honour the Sribagh Pact. “When the high court and high court bench can function from different cities in Tamil Nadu and Karnantaka, why should it be any different in Andhra Pradesh,” he sought to know.

Pointing out that the capital cities and high courts are located at different places in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Krishna said it would be a historical blunder to have both the capital and the high court in coastal Andhra Pradesh, rendering injustice to Rayaalseema region.He said a decision on future course of action will be taken after they submit a representation to the chief minister.

