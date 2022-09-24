CAG did not flag govt transactions: AP Finance Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath said the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report only commented on policy matters and not government transactions.

On Friday, Buggana gave a point-to-point rebuttal to the former finance minister, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, for his comments against the State government regarding the financial situation of AP citing the CAG report.

He said the administrative delay in certain financial transactions was due to the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) installed through a third-party during the TDP regime.Besides bifurcation and the Covid, Buggana blamed the previous TDP regime for the financial issues in the State.

Stating that the CAG report focused on the financial transactions of the first four years of TDP rule, he said, “During TDP regime, Rs 17,000 crore was borrowed against FRBM norms and the same was pointed out by the Union finance ministry. Following this, restrictions were put on the present government on borrowing.”

On special bills for the financial year 2020-21, Buggana said the name special bills was coined to identify book adjustment transactions in the CFMS system. “Yanamala has forgotten that in 2018-19, as many as 98,049 similar book adjustment transactions were done when he was the finance minister,” he said.

Special bills to the tune of Rs 26,839 crore were book adjustments as there was no centralised processing software for CFMS, he added and found fault with TDP leader for repeatedly rising the issue despite clarifications.“For the last nine months, nil adjustment bills method is being followed and there are no special bills anymore,” he explained.

On the State government diverting 14th finance commission funds for paying bills of local bodies to discoms, the minister said, “Thanks to the TDP rule, local bodies had not paid power bills amounting to Rs 5,000 crore to the discoms, pushing them in a crisis. When the discoms were ready to disconnect power to the local bodies, the State government intervened.

Finding fault with Yanamala’s allegation on the State recording lowest growth rate during 2020-21, Buggana State’s own tax revenues dropped by Rs 8,000 crore, while Rs 7,130 crore was spent to address the Covid pandemic.Refuting Yanamala’s claims on fiscal deficit rising to 59% from 30%, he said fiscal deficit in 2021-22 was Rs 10,000 crore less as against 2018-19.

