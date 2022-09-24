Jagan’s show of strength on Naidu’s home turf

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 4,949.44 crore financial assistance to 26,39,703 women under YSR Cheyutha scheme for the third consecutive year at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday.

Starting January 2023, old age pensions would be hiked to Rs 2,750 a month from Rs 2,500, Jagan announced and said the decision was in tune with his poll promise to enhance the pension to Rs 3,000 per month.

During his maiden visit to the Assembly segment after taking charge as chief minister, Jagan addressed a large public gathering and lambasted at the Opposition TDP. Lashing out at his predecessor, N Chandrababu Naidu, who also represents Kuppam, Jagan said, “He (Naidu) failed to develop Kuppam even though he has been representing the Assembly for 33 years, including 14 years as chief minister of the State. In last 3.3 years, our government has strived to develop Kuppam in every aspect,” he asserted.

Jagan said, “The TDP chief has no love for the people of Kuppam. This is evident as he prefers having a house in Hyderabad rather than in the segment he represents. He is local to Hyderabad and non-local to Kuppam. Though he has been an MLA of the segment for over three decades, he has no vote here.”

Referring to the party’s victory in Kuppam in every election after 2019, Jagan termed Naidu an “expert in securing fake votes” and said people of the segment were now displaying their real feelings for the Opposition leader.

“People of Kuppam gave their mandate to YSRC in municipal, panchayat, ZPTC and MPTC polls for the DBT (Direct Benefit Transactions) schemes and voted against Naidu and his DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko) policy,”Jagan said.

Vowing to develop Kuppam as his own constituency, Pulivendula, the chief minister said besides sanctioning Rs 66 crore for developing Kuppam, his government declared the Assembly segment a revenue division. He added that Rs 6.5 crore was sanctioned for Reddipalli Ramkuppam power substation, Rs 10 crore for integrated office complex and Rs 20 crore for the Dravidian University.

Pointing out that a person from the BC community should be Kuppam MLA, Jagan announced that MLC SKRJ Bharath would run the race in the segment in 2024. He further promised to appoint Bharath, who is from the BC community, as a cabinet minister, if elected.

Stating that his government has initiated programmes for empowering women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Castes (BC) and Minorities, Jagan said, “A total of Rs 14,110.60 crore has been provided under YSR Cheyutha in three years. Each beneficiary, between the age group of 45 and 60 years, has received Rs 18,750 per annum.”

Jagan said a total of Rs 3,12,764 crore has been disbursed under various schemes in the last 39 months, through DBT and non-DBT schemes. Of the total, Rs 2,39,013.40 crore was provided to women for their empow-erment.

“The financial assistance was provided transparently. You have to see the difference between the previous government and ours. We have given you the choice in which you want to spend the amount and have made arrangements for technical help to facilitate your option,” Jagan said.

Asserting that the State’s budget has been the same during the previous regime and the current YSRC government, Jagan wondered why Naidu-led TDP government did not implement welfare schemes.

“Naidu’s failed efforts to find a permanent solution to drinking water problems in Kuppam, drought in the region and lack of proper roads show his negligence. Though 5,000 people go to Bengaluru and Chennai for jobs on a daily basis, Naidu failed to create employment opportunities in the region,” the chief minister stated.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced to inaugurate Kuppam Branch Canal of HNSS Phase-2 in six months and sanctioned 0.77 TMC reservoir at Yamiganipalle in Gudipalle mandal and 0.33 TMC reservoir at Madanepalle in Shantipuram mandal which are to be taken up with Rs 250 crore.

He also promised to address legal hurdles for constructing Palar project with Rs 120 crore and sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of rural areas in four mandals of Kuppam Assembly segment.Minsters Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Budi Mutyala Naidu, RK Roja, MLAs, MPs and other officials were also present.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 4,949.44 crore financial assistance to 26,39,703 women under YSR Cheyutha scheme for the third consecutive year at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday. Starting January 2023, old age pensions would be hiked to Rs 2,750 a month from Rs 2,500, Jagan announced and said the decision was in tune with his poll promise to enhance the pension to Rs 3,000 per month. During his maiden visit to the Assembly segment after taking charge as chief minister, Jagan addressed a large public gathering and lambasted at the Opposition TDP. Lashing out at his predecessor, N Chandrababu Naidu, who also represents Kuppam, Jagan said, “He (Naidu) failed to develop Kuppam even though he has been representing the Assembly for 33 years, including 14 years as chief minister of the State. In last 3.3 years, our government has strived to develop Kuppam in every aspect,” he asserted. Jagan said, “The TDP chief has no love for the people of Kuppam. This is evident as he prefers having a house in Hyderabad rather than in the segment he represents. He is local to Hyderabad and non-local to Kuppam. Though he has been an MLA of the segment for over three decades, he has no vote here.” Referring to the party’s victory in Kuppam in every election after 2019, Jagan termed Naidu an “expert in securing fake votes” and said people of the segment were now displaying their real feelings for the Opposition leader. “People of Kuppam gave their mandate to YSRC in municipal, panchayat, ZPTC and MPTC polls for the DBT (Direct Benefit Transactions) schemes and voted against Naidu and his DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Tinuko) policy,”Jagan said. Vowing to develop Kuppam as his own constituency, Pulivendula, the chief minister said besides sanctioning Rs 66 crore for developing Kuppam, his government declared the Assembly segment a revenue division. He added that Rs 6.5 crore was sanctioned for Reddipalli Ramkuppam power substation, Rs 10 crore for integrated office complex and Rs 20 crore for the Dravidian University. Pointing out that a person from the BC community should be Kuppam MLA, Jagan announced that MLC SKRJ Bharath would run the race in the segment in 2024. He further promised to appoint Bharath, who is from the BC community, as a cabinet minister, if elected. Stating that his government has initiated programmes for empowering women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Castes (BC) and Minorities, Jagan said, “A total of Rs 14,110.60 crore has been provided under YSR Cheyutha in three years. Each beneficiary, between the age group of 45 and 60 years, has received Rs 18,750 per annum.” Jagan said a total of Rs 3,12,764 crore has been disbursed under various schemes in the last 39 months, through DBT and non-DBT schemes. Of the total, Rs 2,39,013.40 crore was provided to women for their empow-erment. “The financial assistance was provided transparently. You have to see the difference between the previous government and ours. We have given you the choice in which you want to spend the amount and have made arrangements for technical help to facilitate your option,” Jagan said. Asserting that the State’s budget has been the same during the previous regime and the current YSRC government, Jagan wondered why Naidu-led TDP government did not implement welfare schemes. “Naidu’s failed efforts to find a permanent solution to drinking water problems in Kuppam, drought in the region and lack of proper roads show his negligence. Though 5,000 people go to Bengaluru and Chennai for jobs on a daily basis, Naidu failed to create employment opportunities in the region,” the chief minister stated. On the occasion, the chief minister announced to inaugurate Kuppam Branch Canal of HNSS Phase-2 in six months and sanctioned 0.77 TMC reservoir at Yamiganipalle in Gudipalle mandal and 0.33 TMC reservoir at Madanepalle in Shantipuram mandal which are to be taken up with Rs 250 crore. He also promised to address legal hurdles for constructing Palar project with Rs 120 crore and sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of rural areas in four mandals of Kuppam Assembly segment.Minsters Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Budi Mutyala Naidu, RK Roja, MLAs, MPs and other officials were also present.