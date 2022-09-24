No TDP ticket for poor performers if they fail to pull up socks: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making his intentions clear that those performing at the ground-level will only be given party tickets in the next elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has categorically asked the poor performers whether they are ready for elections or let the party choose alternative candidates.

As part of the ongoing meetings with the TDP constituency incharges, Naidu reviewed their performance on Friday. Based on the internal reports he got from his sources, Naidu lauded efforts of those who are striving to strengthen the TDP at the grassroots level. Right from the TDP membership and ‘Badude Badudu’, Naidu reviewed all the issues and took stock of the performance of constituency incharges in organising party programmes and fighting on local issues.

Maintaining that unilateral approach will not be tolerated, he wanted the constituency incharges to work in coordination with all the leaders in the segment. Stating that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is facing more opposition like no other government in the past, Naidu, however, said the party will not accept if the leaders are confined to their houses. Leaders are advised to take these reviews seriously and improve their performance. Naidu has completed face-to-face meetings with the party incharges of 59 Assembly constituencies so far.

People put to hardship during CM’s visits: TDP

TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra has felt that the day is not too far when the people will throw the YSRC out of the State.“Wherever Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visits, locals are facing severe hardship and a kind of repression. Once people used to be scared of dacoits but now they are so afraid of the Chief Minister’s visit to their area. The kind of security arrangements being made for Jagan’s visits are unimaginary and even shops are ordered to shut and holidays are being declared for educational institutions,” he said.

