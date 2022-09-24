Home States Andhra Pradesh

No TDP ticket for poor performers if they fail to pull up socks: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra has felt that the day is not too far when the people will throw the YSRC out of the State.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Making his intentions clear that those performing at the ground-level will only be given party tickets in the next elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has categorically asked the poor performers whether they are ready for elections or let the party choose alternative candidates.

As part of the ongoing meetings with the TDP constituency incharges, Naidu reviewed their performance on Friday. Based on the internal reports he got from his sources, Naidu lauded efforts of those who are striving to strengthen the TDP at the grassroots level. Right from the TDP membership and ‘Badude Badudu’, Naidu reviewed all the issues and took stock of the performance of constituency incharges in organising party programmes and fighting on local issues.

Maintaining that unilateral approach will not be tolerated, he wanted the constituency incharges to work in coordination with all the leaders in the segment. Stating that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is facing more opposition like no other government in the past, Naidu, however, said the party will not accept if the leaders are confined to their houses. Leaders are advised to take these reviews seriously and improve their performance. Naidu has completed face-to-face meetings with the party incharges of 59 Assembly constituencies so far.

People put to hardship during CM’s visits: TDP

TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra has felt that the day is not too far when the people will throw the YSRC out of the State.“Wherever Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visits, locals are facing severe hardship and a kind of repression. Once people used to be scared of dacoits but now they are so afraid of the Chief Minister’s visit to their area. The kind of security arrangements being made for Jagan’s visits are unimaginary and even shops are ordered to shut and holidays are being declared for educational institutions,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP poor performers
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp