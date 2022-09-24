Home States Andhra Pradesh

Old woman killed in pig attack in Kadapa village

Despite repeated appeals to the officials concerned, there has been no action to drive away pigs from the village.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An 81-year-old woman was reportedly killed in an attack by a drove of pigs at Pidugupalle village in Kalasapadu mandal of Kadapa district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Nagireddy Siddamma. The incident happened when the old woman was taking rest on a cot outside her daughter’s house in the village.  

Her daughter immediately rushed to her rescue. Sidamma received injuries on her ears and hands. The woman was shifted to a hospital in Proddatur, where she died while undergoing treatment. It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported in Basavapuram of the district where a  drove of pigs attacked a man.

Despite repeated appeals to the officials concerned, there has been no action to drive away pigs from the village.Locals have filed a complaint to Badvel RDO Venkata Ramana, who assured them to drive away the pigs.

“We have taken measures to drive away pigs from the village and also held discussions with the animal owners. Action will be initiated against the owners if they fail to shift the pigs from the village,” said Brahmamgarimatam MPDO Vengamuni Reddy.

