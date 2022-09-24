Home States Andhra Pradesh

On way to school, boy goes missing while crossing Vegavathi river in AP

The distance through a motorable road to reach Maruvada village is around 7 km, while crossing the river on foot cuts down the distance by 5 km.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A Class VIII student of Maruvada Zilla Parishad High School went missing in the River Vegavathi on Friday while he was crossing it to go to school in Maruvada village, Viziangaram district.With the help of SDRF personnel, Vangara police launched a search and rescue operation after receiving the information.

The student has been identified as Chowdari Srinivasa Rao (14) of Chowdarivalasa village.The ZP school and the teenager’s village are located on the opposite banks of the River.According to sources, Srinivasa and four other students were headed to school on Friday morning when Mahesh, who was taking a bath in the river, carried them on his shoulders and helped them reach the other side of Vegavathi as it was in spate.

However, Srinivasa tried to follow him and cross the river, but the strong current pulled him.The students were crossing the river on foot as there was no bridge. A rescue operation was taken up, but halted temporarily after sunset.

Vangara SI Lokesh said, “Five students tried to cross the river with the help of an adult to go to their school. However, one student was washed away. A rescue operation has been taken up.” It may be noted that the residents of Chowdarivalasa have been crossing the river on foot for the past few decades due to the lack of bridge.

The distance through a motorable road to reach Maruvada village is around 7 km, while crossing the river on foot cuts down the distance by 5 km.The villagers have to go to Maruvada for medical, education and other needs.

Owing to the lack of a bridge, students have been risking their lives every day for several years now to reach school. Despite giving several representations to political leaders and officials, the villagers’ demands for a bridge over the River Vegavathi have not been met so far.

