Put AP on top in NREGS: PR Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Kona Sasidhar called upon officials to place Andhra Pradesh on top in effective implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). He suggested that they use of updated technology and work in coordination to achieve better results.

Addressing Assistant Project Directors (APDs) and Vigilance Officers of nine districts at the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department head office in Tadepalli on Friday, the Commissioner advised them to take the local people and all other stakeholders into confidence and work with team spirit to place the State on top in all the indexes in the NREGS implementation. Stating that the role of APDs is very crucial in effective implementation of the programme, he directed them to make field visits regularly to monitor the work progress.Employment Guarantee Scheme Director P Chinna Tataiah was also present.

