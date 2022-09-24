Renaming UHS not acceptable to even YSRC leaders: BJP MP CM Ramesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP CM Ramesh on Friday said renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) after former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was not acceptable even to YSRC leaders. Speaking to mediapersons here, he said it was not a good tradition to rename the institutions by the successive governments.

Extending support to Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli, he said the BJP would provide protection to farmers from any possible attacks in Uttarandhra. Any attack on Amaravati farmers would be treated as attack on BJP, he said.

The BJP MP made it clear that they would not accept shifting of the capital from Amaravati for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi ad laid the foundation stone. Ramesh ridiculed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s target of winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections.

The alliance between the BJP and Jana Sena would continue in the future, he said.BJP MLC PVN Madhav, State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju and city president M Raveender were present.

