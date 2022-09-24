YSR awards: Sept 30 last date for sending entries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has invited applications for the prestigious YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and Achievement Awards-2022. This is the second consecutive years to give the awards. In a release issued on Friday, Commissioner (Information and Public Relations Department) T Vijay Kumar Reddy informed that individuals and organisations extended commendable services in different fields can apply for the awards. The last date for submission of applications is September 30. The awards will be presented on November 1 marking the State Formation Day. Applicants should mail their biodata to secy-political@ap.gov.in.

The high power screening committee constituted under the chairmanship of Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met here on Friday.Stating that the committee has decided to give priority to individuals and organisations that influenced the society with their skills and talent, Vijay Kumar Reddy said persons in the fields of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment, social justice and those excelling in social, literature, cultural and other fields can apply for the awards.

A cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze statue of YSR, a memento and a commendation letter will be presented to the winners of YSR Lifetime Achievement Award. The YSR achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has invited applications for the prestigious YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and Achievement Awards-2022. This is the second consecutive years to give the awards. In a release issued on Friday, Commissioner (Information and Public Relations Department) T Vijay Kumar Reddy informed that individuals and organisations extended commendable services in different fields can apply for the awards. The last date for submission of applications is September 30. The awards will be presented on November 1 marking the State Formation Day. Applicants should mail their biodata to secy-political@ap.gov.in. The high power screening committee constituted under the chairmanship of Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met here on Friday.Stating that the committee has decided to give priority to individuals and organisations that influenced the society with their skills and talent, Vijay Kumar Reddy said persons in the fields of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment, social justice and those excelling in social, literature, cultural and other fields can apply for the awards. A cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze statue of YSR, a memento and a commendation letter will be presented to the winners of YSR Lifetime Achievement Award. The YSR achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.