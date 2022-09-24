Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR awards: Sept 30 last date for sending entries

The YSR achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has invited applications for the prestigious YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and Achievement Awards-2022. This is the second consecutive years to give the awards. In a release issued on Friday, Commissioner (Information and Public Relations Department) T Vijay Kumar Reddy informed that individuals and organisations extended commendable services in different fields can apply for the awards. The last date for submission of applications is September 30. The awards will be presented on November 1 marking the State Formation Day. Applicants should mail their biodata to secy-political@ap.gov.in.

The high power screening committee constituted under the chairmanship of Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met here on Friday.Stating that the committee has decided to give priority to individuals and organisations that influenced the society with their skills and talent, Vijay Kumar Reddy said persons in the fields of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment, social justice and those excelling in social, literature, cultural and other fields can apply for the awards.

A cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze statue of YSR, a memento and a commendation letter will be presented to the winners of YSR Lifetime Achievement Award. The YSR achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR awards Vijay Kumar Reddy
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp