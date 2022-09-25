Home States Andhra Pradesh

10-day Dasara fete to begin tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

A sanitation worker cleans flower pot kept in front of the idol of Goddess Kanaka Durga near the temple tower atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao said that elaborate arrangements were made for the annual Dasara festivities in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri which are going to be celebrated from September 26 to October 5.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he reiterated that special care is being taken to ensure a hassle -free darshan for the devotees during the festivities. Around 14 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple in the 10 days.

Explaining the arrangements, Rao said three queue lines were arranged from Canal Road to Om Turning atop Indrakeeladri and additional two queue lines were formed — one for VIPs and the other for senior citizens and physically-challenged. On the other hand, additional prasadam counters were set up at bus stand, railway station, Punnami Ghat, state guest house along with the 13 counters at Kanaka Durga Nagar,” he said.

“VIPs and other devotees with recommendation letters need to inform about their arrival in advance so that special vehicles will be provided for them to reach the temple from the state guest house and control room in the Model Guest House near Durga Ghat,” he added. NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata said additional forces were being deployed. He said 12 parking places were arranged for devotees at various places and traffic restrictions will come into force from September 25.

Vehicles towards Vizag from Hyderabad will be diverted through Hanuman Junction via Ibrahimpatnam, G Kondur and Nuzvid. Similarly, vehicles moving from Vizag towards Chennai will be diverted through Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Chirala and Ongole.

Vehicles towards Chennai from Hyderabad will be diverted through Narketpalli, Nalgonda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Addanki and Mederametla. The stretch of Kummaripalem to Canal Road will be closed for heavy vehicles including three-wheelers and four-wheelers, the CP said.

