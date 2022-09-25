4,000 cops for security at Tirumala for annual fete

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 4,000 police personnel along with 2,000 additional forces on Garuda Vahana Seva day will be deployed for the nine-day Annual Srivari Brahmotsavams scheduled to be held from September 27 to October 2 in Tirumala, said Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy.

He said the police department will rope Octopus, Greyhounds, Counter Intelligence and SPF police teams.

Addressing mediapersons at the SP office on Saturday, Parameswara Reddy said besides making foolproof security arrangements in Tirumala, the security will be strengthened at all the TTD-affiliated temples. As many as 2.5 lakh devotees are expected to throng Tirumala during the Brahmotsavams.

The SP said 400 police personnel will be deployed to prevent chain-snatching, zip opening and bag liftings at 30 identified locations in Tirumala. He said around 600 police personnel will be deployed for streamlining vehicular traffic. The department has requested the DGPs of neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and also Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to send their police forces.Around 2,500 and 1,300 CCTV cameras have been installed in Tirumala and Tirupati, respectively. As many as 12 checkposts have been set up at various places.

