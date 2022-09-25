Andhra Pradesh CM misled House on farm spending: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an apology to farmers of the State for misleading the Assembly by providing wrong statistics on the amount spent for agriculture sector.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said on the closing day of the Assembly session the Chief Minister told the House that his government had spent Rs 1,27,823 crore on farmers’ welfare in the past 40 months.

The TDP leader asked as to how the foodgrains purchase could be shown as an assistance to farmers. “This is for the first time in the country’s history that foodgrains purchase is shown as an expenditure for farmers welfare,” Somireddy said, demanding that the YSRC government make it public whether quality power was supplied for nine hours a day to the farm sector in any part of the State.

He opined that the State government did not spend even a single rupee from Rs 1,264 crore allocated for irrigation sector in the 2021 budget. He demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government publish a white paper on the total amount spent on farm sector. Privilege notices should be served on Jagan for furnishing wrong statistics to the Assembly, Somireddy said.

