AP minister’s surprise visit to CHC reveals doctors’ negligence

Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju was in for a shock during his surprise inspection at a community health centre (CHC) in Palasa after he reportedly found out that none of the specialist doctors, except one, were present at the hospital. The minister visited the 50-bedded facility on Saturday to inspect the quality of services being extended to the patients.

He noted that only one doctor, a non-communicable diseases (NDC) specialist, was present in the outpatient (OP) block of the hospital. Despite having marked their biometric attendance, none of the doctors were reportedly present.  

Meanwhile, CHC superintendent Dr Ramesh refuted the reports and explained, “We have been available for the patients round the clock. Two gynaecologists perform at least 60-70 surgeries per month and around 200 patients come into the OP every day. All of us were on duty on Saturday.

The dental doctor went for a field visit, while the ENT and NCD specialists were in the OP. The other doctors and I were preparing for surgery cases. Unfortunately, we were unable to meet the minister when he was in the hospital as we are busy with our cases.”

Appalaraju inspected the OP, emergency and other wards, and the doctors’ attendance records. He interacted with patients regarding the services being rendered at the hospital and identified several irregularities.  

Initiate action against doctors, minister directs dist collector 

The minister expressed his displeasure to district Collector Shrikesh B Latkhar over the phone and directed him to initiate immediate action against the doctors who were absent from their duties. Palasa CHC was upgraded as 50-bedded CHC after YSRC came to power. It has been rendering services to the people of Uddanam region with as many as seven specialist doctors, including two gynaecologists. However, the patients have been facing difficulties over the past few days due to non-availability of doctors at the hospital. He also instructed the Collector to take action on the DCHS for his poor monitoring.

Appalaraju said, “I received several complaints from the public on the non-availability of doctors at the hospital, so I conducted a surprise inspection. Being a doctor myself, I am unhappy with the services being rendered at the CHC. The government has prioritised healthcare for the people. It is unfortunate that a few of those doctors were my colleagues before I entered into politics.”

