BJP holds 556 Praja Poru meets to expose govt

Praja Poru meetings coordinator S Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the State was moving on the path of regression instead of progression and it was all due to family politics.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP organised 556 Praja Poru meetings across the State on Saturday alone to explain what the Narendra Modi government is doing to Andhra Pradesh and how the YSRC government has failed to discharge its duties efficiently.  

The meetings attended by State and Central BJP leaders, flayed the YSRC government for its administrative ‘failures’ and claimed that any development in the State is only due to the Modi government.  

Praja Poru meetings coordinator S Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the State was moving on the path of regression instead of progression and it was all due to family politics.“To divert the attention of the people from its failures, unnecessary issues are being brought to the fore,”  the BJP leader alleged.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressed Praja Poru meetings in Nellore, MLC PVN Madhav in Vizianagaram and BJP national secretary and co-in-charge of AP Sunil Deodhar in Amalapuram.

