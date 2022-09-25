Day after, AP boy’s body found in Vegavathi river

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The residents of Chowdarivalasa accused the government for the student’s death as it failed to construct a causeway across the river Vegavathi, a three-decade-old demand. 

Police retrieved the boy’s body near Iruvada village with the help of fire staff and sent it to Rajam Area Hospital for postmortem | express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The body of a class 8 student of Maruvada ZPH School, who went missing while crossing Vegavathi river to go to school, was found around 2.5 km downstream near Iruvada village on Saturday. Police retrieved the body with the help of fire officials and sent it to Rajam Area Hospital for postmortem.

The residents of Chowdarivalasa accused the government for the student’s death as it failed to construct a causeway across the river Vegavathi, a three-decade-old demand.  They appealed to the government to construct at least a causeway across the river to avoid such mishaps in future. Chowdari Srinivasarao, who was studying class 8 in Maruvada ZPH School, went missing in River Vegavathi while crossing the river on Friday.

Vangara police reached the spot and launched the search operation to trace the missing student with the help of fire and revenue officials. They found his body near Iruvada village on Saturday. Vangara sub-inspector B.Lokeseswararao said, “After postmortem at Rajam Area Hospital, the body was handed over to  his family members. ”  

Ch Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Chowdarivalasa said, “We are depending on Maruvada village for health, education and other necessities. It is just 1.5 km away from our village. However, as it is on the other side of river Vegavathi, we have been crossing the river by foot to go to Maruvada. The residents of our village, including students, are forced to risk their lives in every rainy season. I appeal to the government to construct at least a causeway across the river to avoid such accidents in future.”

