Home States Andhra Pradesh

Modi govt pushed country into crisis: Sitaram Yechury

The CPM secretary lashed out at the saffron party for its attacks on secular spirt of the country and expressed concern over BJP ruling the roost, irrespective of who won the polls.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday lambasted the Narendra Modi government for pushing the country into the crisis. Addressing a public meeting in Vijayawada as part of the CPM ‘Desa Rakshana Bheri’ taken up across the country from September 14, the Left leader minced no words to say that it was the Narendra Modi government, which had caused increase in poverty by destroying the country’s economy in the last eight years. 

In the 75 years of Independent India, Modi Sarkar could only be described as the ‘Darkest Era’. “Youth in the age group of 20-25 years are bogged down by 42% unemployment, which amounts to lakhs of jobs, if not crores. The Modi government is least bothered to fill up vacant posts. All those factories that were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic are not being revived. Modi who asks for an alternative, ignores those in front of him,” he alleged. 

Taking exception to `11 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money in the hands of a few big shot friends of Modi in the form of bank loans, the CPM general secretary said they were ‘waived’. Taxes were increased only to benefit a few and the entire country was being looted for a selected few without a care for what would happen to India and its over 1.37 billion strong population, he charged. 

Adani’s tale of emerging as the world’s second richest from the 330 place in just eight years, tells who helped him, Yechury said.The CPM secretary lashed out at the saffron party for its attacks on secular spirt of the country and expressed concern over BJP ruling the roost, irrespective of who won the polls. Yechury underlined the need to dethrone Modi Sarkar to save the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury CPM Narendra Modi
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp