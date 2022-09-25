Modi govt pushed country into crisis: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday lambasted the Narendra Modi government for pushing the country into the crisis. Addressing a public meeting in Vijayawada as part of the CPM ‘Desa Rakshana Bheri’ taken up across the country from September 14, the Left leader minced no words to say that it was the Narendra Modi government, which had caused increase in poverty by destroying the country’s economy in the last eight years.

In the 75 years of Independent India, Modi Sarkar could only be described as the ‘Darkest Era’. “Youth in the age group of 20-25 years are bogged down by 42% unemployment, which amounts to lakhs of jobs, if not crores. The Modi government is least bothered to fill up vacant posts. All those factories that were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic are not being revived. Modi who asks for an alternative, ignores those in front of him,” he alleged.

Taking exception to `11 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money in the hands of a few big shot friends of Modi in the form of bank loans, the CPM general secretary said they were ‘waived’. Taxes were increased only to benefit a few and the entire country was being looted for a selected few without a care for what would happen to India and its over 1.37 billion strong population, he charged.

Adani’s tale of emerging as the world’s second richest from the 330 place in just eight years, tells who helped him, Yechury said.The CPM secretary lashed out at the saffron party for its attacks on secular spirt of the country and expressed concern over BJP ruling the roost, irrespective of who won the polls. Yechury underlined the need to dethrone Modi Sarkar to save the country.

