NTR name stands for Telugu culture: Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the renaming of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Hindupur MLA and NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna said the name NTR stands for culture and backbone of Telugus. It is not a mere name to change or remove, he asserted.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the actor-turned-politician with reference to renaming of the international airport in Hyderabad after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by removing the name of NTR by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, stated that “While father (YSR) changed the name of the airport, his son (Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) changed the name of the university. Beware that there are people and five elements (Panchaboothalu) to change you (dethrone from power).”

Stating that leaders, who were given political birth by NTR, are living in the YSRC, he remarked, “dogs are mocking seeing such thankless people, who are shamelessly bowing before dogs.” After the State government passed the bill to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences on the final day of the just concluded Assembly session, the family members of NTR questioned the move of the YSRC government.

While film stars Jr NTR and Kalyanram already expressed their views on the renaming of UHS, Balakrishna responded strongly on Saturday. Jr NTR said the decision will not raise the stature of YSR and also not lower the image of NTR.

