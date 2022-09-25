Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Andhra Pradesh on Oct 17

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Former Union minister and Congress Working Committee Special Invitee Chinta Mohan has informed that Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi will enter Andhra Pradesh on October 17.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Saturday, he said people are expressing their love and affection to the young leader in the form of a rousing reception to Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra everywhere. Only Rahul Gandhi can unite people of the country, he asserted.

Referring to the Congress presidential election on October 17, he said an honest person who has faith in Congress policies, will become the party president. He accused the BJP of dividing people on the basis of community, caste, language and region for political mileage.

The Congress will certainly return to power at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections, he predicted. He found fault with the YSRC government for renaming NTR University of Health Sciences after former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

