Home States Andhra Pradesh

Round table meeting on decentralisation today

A round table meeting in support of the decentralisation plan will be held here on Sunday.

Published: 25th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A round table meeting in support of the decentralisation plan will be held here on Sunday. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Maha Padayatra of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli. The meeting is expected to highlight the aspirations of people of North Coastal Andhra.  

Minister for Industries G Amarnath, who visited Gadiraju Palace to review arrangements for the meet on Saturday, said, “Some forces are trying to stall the decentralised development plan of  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to promote balanced regional growth. We will not tolerate the attempts of vested interests to stall the development.” 

The meeting is being organised to explain the need for development of all three regions and it is an apolitical one. People’s representatives from North Coastal Andhra, including ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peedika Rajanna Dora and Budi Mutyala Naidu, will attend the meeting. 

YSRC district president M Srinivasa Rao said everyone should support the plan to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State. It is not proper to attempt to create a rift among people of different regions by supporting Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers, he said. 
VMRDA Chairperson Akkaramani Vijayanirmala was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
round table meeting decentralisation plan M Srinivasa Rao YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp