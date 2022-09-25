Round table meeting on decentralisation today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A round table meeting in support of the decentralisation plan will be held here on Sunday. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Maha Padayatra of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli. The meeting is expected to highlight the aspirations of people of North Coastal Andhra.

Minister for Industries G Amarnath, who visited Gadiraju Palace to review arrangements for the meet on Saturday, said, “Some forces are trying to stall the decentralised development plan of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to promote balanced regional growth. We will not tolerate the attempts of vested interests to stall the development.”

The meeting is being organised to explain the need for development of all three regions and it is an apolitical one. People’s representatives from North Coastal Andhra, including ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peedika Rajanna Dora and Budi Mutyala Naidu, will attend the meeting.

YSRC district president M Srinivasa Rao said everyone should support the plan to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State. It is not proper to attempt to create a rift among people of different regions by supporting Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers, he said.

VMRDA Chairperson Akkaramani Vijayanirmala was also present.

