Rythu Sadhikara Samstha gets Jaivik award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RYSS), which is implementing the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) with the encouragement of the State government, has bagged Pan India Award (Jaivik India Awards) of Organic Food Indian Contest - 2022.

Besides RYSS, two Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) — Nittaputtu Organic FPO from G Madugula in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and Maa Bhumi Organic FPO in Parvathipuram Manyam district — and Bandi Obulamma, a farmer from YSR Kadapa, bagged the awards in their respective categories. The awards were presented at Taj Hotel in Agra on Friday. The winners received the awards from Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

VIJAYAWADA: Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RYSS), which is implementing the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) with the encouragement of the State government, has bagged Pan India Award (Jaivik India Awards) of Organic Food Indian Contest - 2022. Besides RYSS, two Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) — Nittaputtu Organic FPO from G Madugula in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and Maa Bhumi Organic FPO in Parvathipuram Manyam district — and Bandi Obulamma, a farmer from YSR Kadapa, bagged the awards in their respective categories. The awards were presented at Taj Hotel in Agra on Friday. The winners received the awards from Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil.