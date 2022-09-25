Take over TDP if you have courage: Jogi Ramesh to Balayya

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh lashed out at Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his comments against the State government over the renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences after former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he slammed Balakrishna for following TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he described as the person with lowest of low character. “Three days after the renaming bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly, Balakrishna woke up and reacted by taking to social media. He should be aware as to who betrayed NTR and who created a chasm between him and the public. Was Balakrishna the person who assisted Naidu to grab TDP and become Chief Minister,” he asked.

Describing the Hindupur MLA as a loyal tail of Naidu, he said Balakrishna and his siblings had lost all their pride as members of Nandamuri family as they are now in the grip of Naidu. “They do not have any love for NTR and do what Naidu tells them to do. They are shameless,” he remarked.

Jogi Ramesh said neither Naidu nor Balakrishna did anything to honour NTR when Naidu was the Chief Minister for 14 years, but Jagan Mohan Reddy named a district after NTR. If Balakrishna has any love for NTR, he should take over TDP and if he does not have courage to do so, it will be better to refrain from making any comments even on social media, he advised.

The minister termed the renaming of UHS after YSR, who introduced revolutionary changes in medical and health sectors, a right decision. Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said Naidu has no moral right to talk about NTR as he insulted the latter by suspending him from the party. “Naidu did not even allow NTR to speak for the last time in the Assembly and made marshals push him out of the House. Naidu did not even allow the photo of NTR in Mahanadu held later. He, however, showed sympathy towards NTR after the latter’s death,’’ Perni said.

