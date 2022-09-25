Tirupati’s assets valued at over Rs 85,000 crore

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has a total of 960 properties spread across 7,123 acres and valued approximately at Rs 85,705 crore, Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Saturday. He announced that a white paper, elaborating on the TTD’s properties, would be uploaded to the website. The local revenue officials assessed the properties, located at various places across the country, and concluded that the value of the lands would be over Rs 85,000 crore.

The TT D decided on releasing a white paper on its assets and properties a couple of years ago with an aim to bring transparency. In November 2020, the Trust released a white paper, revealing that it owned 1,128 immovable assets spread across 8,088.89 acres in the country. Of the total, the TTD auctioned 141 assets, measuring 335.21 acres, between 1974 and 2014.

As many as 61 auctioned assets were agriculture lands, measuring 293 acres. While releasing the figures in 2020, Subba Reddy said they could not take up physical verification of the lands due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among other decisions, the chairman announced that the TT D has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rythu Saadhikara Samstha for purchasing 12 ingredients to make laddoos and other prasadams. He said they have also decided to construct an amenities complex behind Gowardhan Choultries in Tirumala with an estimated cost of `95 crore to provide low-tariff accommodation.

TTD to buy land with Rs 25 cr for future needs

The Trust Board has decided to lay a ring road from SV Zoo Park in Tirupati to Vakulamatha temple in Peruru. It has also decided to procure additional government land of 130 acres with `25 crore for future needs. A total of 300 acres of land was given to TTD for employees’ residences.

TTD Board to change VIP darshan slots

In view of the increasing pilgrim influx to Tirumala post-Covid, the TTD would be implementing a few decisions in a phased manner on a trial basis after the Puratasi month. The Board has decided to change the timings for VIP darshan to 10 am, instead of the existing early hours, to enable Srivari darshan to common pilgrims, who wait for hours together in compartments and queue lines.

Considering that the accommodation available at Tirumala would be sufficient only for a limited number of devotees, the TTD has decided to shift the accommodation allotment system to Tirupati. “If the accommodations are exhausted in Tirumala, we request the pilgrims to book their rooms in Tirupati instead of waiting for long hours in Tirumala,” Subba Reddy said.

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has a total of 960 properties spread across 7,123 acres and valued approximately at Rs 85,705 crore, Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Saturday. He announced that a white paper, elaborating on the TTD’s properties, would be uploaded to the website. The local revenue officials assessed the properties, located at various places across the country, and concluded that the value of the lands would be over Rs 85,000 crore. The TT D decided on releasing a white paper on its assets and properties a couple of years ago with an aim to bring transparency. In November 2020, the Trust released a white paper, revealing that it owned 1,128 immovable assets spread across 8,088.89 acres in the country. Of the total, the TTD auctioned 141 assets, measuring 335.21 acres, between 1974 and 2014. As many as 61 auctioned assets were agriculture lands, measuring 293 acres. While releasing the figures in 2020, Subba Reddy said they could not take up physical verification of the lands due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among other decisions, the chairman announced that the TT D has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rythu Saadhikara Samstha for purchasing 12 ingredients to make laddoos and other prasadams. He said they have also decided to construct an amenities complex behind Gowardhan Choultries in Tirumala with an estimated cost of `95 crore to provide low-tariff accommodation. TTD to buy land with Rs 25 cr for future needs The Trust Board has decided to lay a ring road from SV Zoo Park in Tirupati to Vakulamatha temple in Peruru. It has also decided to procure additional government land of 130 acres with `25 crore for future needs. A total of 300 acres of land was given to TTD for employees’ residences. TTD Board to change VIP darshan slots In view of the increasing pilgrim influx to Tirumala post-Covid, the TTD would be implementing a few decisions in a phased manner on a trial basis after the Puratasi month. The Board has decided to change the timings for VIP darshan to 10 am, instead of the existing early hours, to enable Srivari darshan to common pilgrims, who wait for hours together in compartments and queue lines. Considering that the accommodation available at Tirumala would be sufficient only for a limited number of devotees, the TTD has decided to shift the accommodation allotment system to Tirupati. “If the accommodations are exhausted in Tirumala, we request the pilgrims to book their rooms in Tirupati instead of waiting for long hours in Tirumala,” Subba Reddy said.