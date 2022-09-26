Andhra: Four police officers in Kakinada and Eluru districts suspended for negligence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Four police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, an assistant SI and a head constable, were suspended in Kakinada and Eluru districts allegedly for corrupt practices and negligence in rendering duties. In Eluru district, Pedavegi SI Satyanarayana was suspended for abetting suicide of a minor and her mother by not receiving their complaint to register a case of sexual assault.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G Palaraju said the mother approached Pedavegi police on September 12 to lodge a complaint against a youngster who allegedly sexually assaulted her minor daughter under the pretext of love. The SI failed to register the complaint and verbally abused her for questioning him for not taking action. He warned her to not return to the police station.

The SI warned her to not return to the police station. Unable to bear the insult, the woman and her daughter attempted suicide. “They were admitted to Vijayawada GGH on September 16 and died on September 24 while undergoing treatment. The SI was suspended and called for a departmental inquiry,” Palaraju said.

In Kakinada district, an SI, ASI and a head constable, attached to two different police stations, were suspended.Karapa SI D Ramesh Babu and head constable T Raja Rao were suspended for allegedly violating rules in handing over of seized two-wheelers to the owners. SP M Ravindranath Babu ordered a departmental enquiry and based on the report, the duo were suspended.

Another ASI attached with Annavaram police station, DVK Tirumala Rao was suspended. On September 4, police received information of gambling at Chamavaram, following which the ASI along with a head constable raided the village.

As the gamblers fled the place, the ASI found some money and a mobile phone in the den and took them without informing his superiors. He did not register as case as well.When the owner of the mobile phone, through mediators, asked Rao to return the phone, the ASI demanded Rs 3,000 as bribe. DIG Palaraju placed the ASI under suspension.

