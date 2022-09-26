Andhra: Grace Cancer Foundation to organise awareness run on cancer cure on October 9 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam said that cancer can be cured with early detection. He urged the public to participate in an awareness run to be organised by Grace Cancer Foundation on October 9. He along with the AP Fibernet chairman Goutam Reddy released the poster of the event on Sunday.

The Speaker appreciated the services of Grace Cancer Foundation for conducting various programmes to create awareness among the public on early detection of cancer globally.He further said that the awareness run will be organised on October 9 at BRTS Road by the Global foundation along with awareness programmes in 130 countries on the same day, he said. He recalled the services of Grace foundation during the Covid pandemic.

Goutam Reddy, Chairman of AP Fibernet said that the Grace Cancer Foundation set the Guinness Book of World Record by conducting a programme in the State by involving the public in huge numbers last year.

